Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Issues Earnings Results

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Pharming Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pharming Group Stock Down 5.0 %

PHAR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 16,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

