Philcoin (PHL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.82

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $5.82 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

