PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Stock Price Up 23.8%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) rose 23.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 16,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 773% from the average daily volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

PhoneX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Articles

