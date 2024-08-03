PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE PCK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
