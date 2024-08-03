PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PTY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 662,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

