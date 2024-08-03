PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PDX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,364. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $23.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,766 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $153,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,459,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,628,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,644.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.