PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,006. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

