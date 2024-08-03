PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 463,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,006. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

