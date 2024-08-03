PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 216,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 69,889 shares.The stock last traded at $96.77 and had previously closed at $96.89.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

