PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 187,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

