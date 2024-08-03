PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 176,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,190. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

