Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.23, with a volume of 45815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.
The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
