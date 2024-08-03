Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.
NYSE PIPR traded down $17.57 on Friday, reaching $244.54. 320,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $280.45.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
