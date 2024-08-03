Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $111.05 and last traded at $111.03, with a volume of 498764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.