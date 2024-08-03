Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Procore Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 15.5 %

Procore Technologies stock traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,378,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,499,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,984,012.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

