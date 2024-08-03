Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE PCOR traded down $10.44 on Friday, hitting $56.78. 15,378,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $543,677.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

