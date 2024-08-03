PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Head to Head Comparison

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PropertyGuru Group and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Marin Software.

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 8.82 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -121.00 Marin Software $17.73 million 0.34 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.31

PropertyGuru Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95% Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29%

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Marin Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.