Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.6 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Stock Down 15.3 %

NYSE PRLB traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $28.39. 359,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,607. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $718.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.