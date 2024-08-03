Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Stock Down 15.2 %

PRLB opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $719.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.