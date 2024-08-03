Proton Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Proton has a total market cap of $20.84 million and $512,433.12 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,233,943,032 coins and its circulating supply is 26,289,664,767 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

