Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 2 10 0 0 1.83

Nevro has a consensus target price of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,169.98 -$42.21 million ($0.81) -18.31 Nevro $430.75 million 0.77 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -3.95

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pulse Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -86.15% -66.87% Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40%

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

