Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.55

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 22419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

