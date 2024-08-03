Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.26. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 22,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

