Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

CQP stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 99,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

