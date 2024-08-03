Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered by Analyst

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JOUT opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $417.56 million, a PE ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

