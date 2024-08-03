Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36.11 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003628 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $231.18 million and $36.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.51 or 0.04789317 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,259,887 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

