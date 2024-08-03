Qtum Price Hits $2.17 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $228.51 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.11 or 0.04824372 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00037549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,259,578 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

