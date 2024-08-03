QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.31. 16,618,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average of $178.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

