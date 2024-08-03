Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.69% of Quest Diagnostics worth $99,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.08. 1,024,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,110. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

