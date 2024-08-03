Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 400 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of CMG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. 15,098,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,729,226. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

