Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $197,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,562,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,653. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

