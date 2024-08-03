Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 29,100 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waste Connections by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.49. 1,058,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.