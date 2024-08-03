Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 4.2 %

IR traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $87.42. 6,031,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,255. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

