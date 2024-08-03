Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 367,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

