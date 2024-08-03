Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 224.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 17.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 367,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
