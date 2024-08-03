Real Matters (TSE:REA) Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters ( TSE:REA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.28 million.

