Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Trading Up 3.3%

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. 265,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Red Moon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$70.21 million and a P/E ratio of -36.54.

Red Moon Resources Company Profile

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

