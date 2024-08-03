Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.83.

NYSE RRX traded down $11.92 on Friday, reaching $151.04. 874,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 28.9% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth $13,160,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth $346,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

