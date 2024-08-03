Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,240.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,082.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,043.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $759.15 and a 1-year high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

