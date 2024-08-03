REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,305. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $165,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $169,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,079 shares of company stock worth $859,233. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

