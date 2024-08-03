Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on August 27th

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $22.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

RGA traded down $16.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.31. 1,227,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,604. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $227.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.42.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.73.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

