Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.36. 1,660,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.