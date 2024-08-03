Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 3rd (ACAD, ACIW, CASY, CNX, DTE, EQNR, HON, LSCC, MPLX, NOA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 3rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

