ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,655. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

