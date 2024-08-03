Reviewing 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $3.94 billion 1.92 $867.84 million $4.88 9.04 1st Colonial Bancorp $42.11 million 1.78 $7.43 million $1.55 10.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.6% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 19.81% 11.81% 1.31% 1st Colonial Bancorp 16.80% 11.14% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 1 11 0 2.92 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $55.73, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Summary

Webster Financial beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; sponsor and specialty financing services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as treasury management services comprising derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. This segment also provides commercial services, such as accounts receivable factoring and trade financing, payroll funding, and business process outsourcing. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefit services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

