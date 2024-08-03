Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 382,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 300,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

