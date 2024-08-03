Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Bank of America

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVTY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Revvity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

