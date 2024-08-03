RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.28.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Up 5.4 %

RingCentral stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 3,145,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $1,358,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $837,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.