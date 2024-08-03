RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.620-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92 to $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

