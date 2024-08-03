RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.58 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,511. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

