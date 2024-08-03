Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 4%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 7,034,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,348,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

